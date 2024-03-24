Politics

WATCH LIVE | African Transformation Movement launches election manifesto

By TImesLIVE - 24 March 2024

The African Transformation Movement is expected to launch its election manifesto on Sunday at Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Its leader Vuyo Zungula will set out ATM's plans should it win the May 29 elections.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read