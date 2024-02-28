Who are the winners and losers in Nelson Mandela Bay’s adjusted budget?
* Some areas cut off from vital upgrades * Council ends abruptly after fiery spat
Crucial projects for some of the city’s poorest areas were sidelined while others gained more funding as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality rejigged the 2023/2024 budget on a day that culminated in a fiery exchange between councillors.
The council meeting ended abruptly as a result of the tense spat between GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon and the EFF’s Khanya Ngqisha, who almost came to blows during a debate on a motion of no confidence in mayor Gary van Niekerk...
