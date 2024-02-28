×

Who are the winners and losers in Nelson Mandela Bay’s adjusted budget?

* Some areas cut off from vital upgrades * Council ends abruptly after fiery spat

By Nomazima Nkosi and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 February 2024

Crucial projects for some of the city’s poorest areas were sidelined while others gained more funding as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality rejigged the 2023/2024 budget on a day that culminated in a fiery exchange between councillors.

The council meeting ended abruptly as a result of the tense spat between GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon and the EFF’s Khanya Ngqisha, who almost came to blows during a debate on a motion of no confidence in mayor Gary van Niekerk...

