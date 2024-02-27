KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday said six people linked to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, have been arrested.
The police's top brass, including police minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the first suspect had already appeared in court and had been arrested as far back as April 2023.
The suspects are due to appear in court on Thursday.
Forbes and Motsoane were murdered in February 2023 after leaving Wish Restaurant on Florida road in Durban.
The police say the recent arrests include two suspects who were arrested in Eswatini on Saturday morning.
Police are hunting for another suspect who is in hiding after the news broke of the arrest that took place in Eswatini.
Six suspects arrested in connection with AKA and Tibz killings
Reporter
Image: Instagram/AKA
KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday said six people linked to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, have been arrested.
The police's top brass, including police minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the first suspect had already appeared in court and had been arrested as far back as April 2023.
The suspects are due to appear in court on Thursday.
Forbes and Motsoane were murdered in February 2023 after leaving Wish Restaurant on Florida road in Durban.
The police say the recent arrests include two suspects who were arrested in Eswatini on Saturday morning.
Police are hunting for another suspect who is in hiding after the news broke of the arrest that took place in Eswatini.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News