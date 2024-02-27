Nelson Mandela Bay budget tabled, but still no word on withholding of grants
Financial plan revised as city expects an additional R336m in revenue
While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality stands to lose R500m in grants due to underspending, the metro has adjusted its operational budget due to a revenue boost of R336m but reduced its capital expenditure by R187m.
The 2023/2024 adjustment budget amounts to R18.7bn, comprising R16.9bn for the operating budget and R1.8bn for the capital budget...
