Chaos as council fight almost turns to blows
As two councillors almost came to blows on Tuesday, a council meeting meant to vote on a motion to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was dramatically adjourned.
EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon had heated words in front of the microphone, forcing others to separate them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.