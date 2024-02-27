×

Politics

Chaos as council fight almost turns to blows

By Herald Reporter - 27 February 2024

As two councillors almost came to blows on Tuesday, a council meeting meant to vote on a motion to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was dramatically adjourned.

EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon had heated words in front of the microphone, forcing others to separate them...

