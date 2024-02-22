EFF disrupts East Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s SOPA
Flying fists, chairs, and water bottles — that is how Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's State of the Province address started after he was interrupted by the EFF.
The sitting at the Abbotsford Christian Centre, East London got off to a violent start that ended up with the EFF thrown out...
