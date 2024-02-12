Eastern Cape’s people not fooled by Zuma — ANC
Ngcukayitobi says former president’s ‘machinations, corrupt tendencies, attitude against women’ have long been rejected in province
The Eastern Cape ANC has fired a broadside at Jacob Zuma’s newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, saying the former president and his alleged “corrupt tendencies” had long been rejected by the province’s people.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s two-day lekgotla at the Boardwalk ICC on Sunday, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi poured cold water on any ambitions of the Zuma-backed party in attempting to make significant inroads in the Bhisho legislature in the upcoming general election...
