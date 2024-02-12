×

March and vigil for Palestine combined with shoe drive

12 February 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

While the Gift of the Givers Foundation trucks are still stranded at the Gaza border, the foundation collaborated with members of Gqeberha-based Health Care Workers for Palestine on Saturday for a vigil attended by more than 300 people.

In a tribute to the children of Palestine, 10,000 pairs of school shoes were collected for underprivileged children in SA...

