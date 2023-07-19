METRO MATTERS | Open trenches in northern areas ‘an accident waiting to happen’

After spending weeks in the dark and eventually taking to the streets in protest to force the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to restore their electricity supply, northern areas residents are still grappling with trenches that are filled with exposed live wires and fear someone will soon be electrocuted.
The municipality says it was forced to install temporary connections because of a shortage of materials going back almost two years caused by a dysfunctional supply chain unit.
And, officials say, the trenches cannot be filled until the electricity supply to a particular area is permanently restored.
Though residents are relieved to have power, parents are having sleepless nights because of the dangers posed by the exposed wires in their neighbourhoods.
In some cases, temporary connections are short-circuited when rain fills the trenches.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said though the municipality understood the safety concerns about the trenches they could not be closed yet because they were a temporary measure.
“The main reason the municipality resorted to temporary connections was due to the unavailability of material to do permanent repairs,” Ndamase said.
“This was for almost two years as a result of supply chain management processes and as a short-term solution, our electricity and energy department did temporary connections.
“As soon as the work starts [with permanent replacements], that is when we can progressively close the trenches.”
Ndamase said the delays were also caused by attacks on municipal officials working in the area.
“We continue to be challenged with the safety concerns for our teams in the northern areas and the Ibhayi area.
“It should be noted that 80% of the staff have been robbed in these areas.
“Workers fear for their lives while on site and are constantly looking over their shoulders.”
Earlier this month, exasperated northern areas residents set fire to DA councillor Teslin Booysen’s office after enduring crippling and prolonged power outages.
Last week, angry residents confronted mayor Gary van Niekerk after a 62-year-old Bethelsdorp woman died after being unable to use her nebuliser due to a power outage.
That section of Bethelsdorp had been without power due to a faulty temporary electricity connection — something which happens regularly when there is heavy rain and the open trenches fill with water.
At the time, Van Niekerk said the residents’ concerns would not fall on deaf ears and he would revisit the sites of the problem temporary connections.
“I will be here every day to ensure these connections are fixed and the trenches are filled,” Van Niekerk promised.
Though he has not visited the sites every day, Van Niekerk said on Tuesday he had been monitoring progress.
“I am in WhatsApp groups with residents and this is open communication.
“There are areas in the northern areas [where the trenches] have been closed.
“Because of what happened at supply chain we expect all the holes to be closed after at least two months,” he said.
Heath Park resident Marcus Bailey said the exposed trenches could cause the death of a child.
“It is very unsafe. There is not even anything to cover the trenches.
“Children play in the street and they might fall into those trenches. It is power cables and they are very dangerous.
“A child can die from this.”
The exposed trenches have led to repeated power failures.
According to Bailey, residents in his area had twice lost power recently, for up to a week at a time.
Malika Ismal, who also stays in Heath Park, has two trenches in front of her house which are yet to be closed after more than a week.
“The issue was first across the road and they had to dig here because they left that trench exposed and it got flooded,” she said.
The municipality has also come under fire in Algoa Park, where some trenches have been left open for nearly three months.
While some areas have had repeated outages, other residents have had to settle for makeshift electricity connections from neighbouring properties — connections that were installed by municipal technicians.
METRO MATTERS | Open trenches in northern areas 'an accident waiting to happen'
Parents having sleepless nights because of the dangers posed by exposed electricity wires in holes dug by municipality
