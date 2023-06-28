Kouga council set to elect new mayor
By Andisa Bonani - 28 June 2023
A new mayor is expected to be elected at a Kouga municipality council meeting on Friday after DA member mayor Horatio Hendricks resigned this week.
Hendricks is set to be sworn in as an MPL for the Bhisho legislature and will replace Edmund van Vuuren, who resigned on May 3...
Kouga council set to elect new mayor
A new mayor is expected to be elected at a Kouga municipality council meeting on Friday after DA member mayor Horatio Hendricks resigned this week.
Hendricks is set to be sworn in as an MPL for the Bhisho legislature and will replace Edmund van Vuuren, who resigned on May 3...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics