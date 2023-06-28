×

News

‘Refuse and rats’ no welcome for Knysna visitors

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 June 2023

Knysna residents have taken the municipality to task about the rubbish piling up in the streets and they want it cleaned up before the popular Oyster Festival starts, as it will create a bad image.

“We are gatvol [upset] at how Knysna municipality is operating this town,” Knysna Waterfront manager Sarel Cilliers said. ..

