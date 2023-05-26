×

Politics

Retief Odendaal voted out as Bay mayor

26 May 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal was voted out on Friday during another chaotic council meeting.

His deputy, Khusta Jack, and council chief whip Bill Harington are due to face similar motions of no confidence at the meeting...

