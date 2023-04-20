×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man convicted of SANDF official’s murder sentenced to 18 years

Premium
20 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Three months after two men were found guilty of the murder of SA National Defence Force official Phumza Skade, one of them has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment, while the other has since died.

To the surprise of the Gqeberha high court, it emerged on Wednesday that Lebohang Lekhoonana had died earlier in April of natural causes...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read