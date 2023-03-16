×

Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Beaumont alleges R2m Tshwane vote ‘bribe’ and tackles Baloyi’s ‘lies’

16 March 2023
Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst
Bongani Baloyi, Michael Beaumont and Funzi Ngobeni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In a wide-ranging conversation with TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont made several claims and arguments.

Listen to the conversation:

He alleged that a councillor in Tshwane offered a bribe to an ActionSA councillor for a vote for Murunwa Makwarela on February 28 (when he was elected mayor) . He expanded on the allegation, saying criminal charges would be laid Thursday.

Beaumont also argued that the DA made “an error of judgment” in the way it voted for a Tshwane speaker and said he agreed with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) that the party's 69 votes should be classified as spoilt. But in discussion details with the podcast host, he puzzled over the importance of a secret vote and the entitlement of political parties to enforce party discipline, especially at local government level, where there is suspectibility to ill-discipline and potential bribery.

McKaiser questioned ActionSA's use of lie-detector technology, suggesting it is indicative of party leadership not being certain its councillors have integrity. Beaumont responded by suggesting parties cannot always know “the hearts” of candidates and that technology is one of several tools used to ensure adherence to caucus decisions. He argued that councillors have a right to conscience that they can invoke by applying to be exempted from voting along caucus lines. McKaiser and Beaumont debated the cogency of this response.

In most of the remainder of the conversation, the ActionSA chairperson went into detail to explain falsehoods, as he sees them, in the former Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi's narrative at a press conference about why he quit the party. Beaumont offered several counter-narratives that contest this week’s claims by the former mayor of Midvaal.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

TimesLIVE

