Bhisho’s unpaid fuel cards lead to distance capping and threat to farmers
By Andisa Bonani - 05 October 2022
Officials using department of rural development and agrarian reform vehicles have been capped from travelling more than 3,000km a month, and will have to cough up from their own pockets if they exceed this distance.
This comes after the Eastern Cape department’s vehicles were grounded for more than two weeks after payment was not made on fuel cards...
