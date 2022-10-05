×

Politics

Bhisho’s unpaid fuel cards lead to distance capping and threat to farmers

By Andisa Bonani - 05 October 2022

Officials using department of rural development and agrarian reform vehicles have been capped from travelling more than 3,000km a month, and will have to cough up from their own pockets  if they exceed this distance.

This comes after the Eastern Cape department’s vehicles were grounded for more than two weeks after payment was not made on fuel cards...

