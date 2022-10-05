A soldier, a sangoma and a murder
Two on trial after missing mother of two found shot twice in head
Premium
By Devon Koen - 05 October 2022
An alleged plot by a sangoma to kill an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officer who paid him nearly R15,000 for his services, has been set out in an indictment before the Gqeberha high court.
Lebohang Lekhooana and Vusumzi Msi are expected to plead to the charges when their trial starts on Wednesday...
A soldier, a sangoma and a murder
Two on trial after missing mother of two found shot twice in head
An alleged plot by a sangoma to kill an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officer who paid him nearly R15,000 for his services, has been set out in an indictment before the Gqeberha high court.
Lebohang Lekhooana and Vusumzi Msi are expected to plead to the charges when their trial starts on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics