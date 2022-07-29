Six uncut diamonds have been seized and a suspect arrested after police swooped on a shopping centre parking lot in Worcester, in the Western Cape.
The suspect is from Namibia.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the arrest was made by the anti-gang unit, acting on a tip. A search of a vehicle and its occupants led to the discovery and arrest of the person found with the gemstones.
TimesLIVE
When diamonds aren't your best friend: Cops nab suspect with uncut stones
Image: SAPS
Six uncut diamonds have been seized and a suspect arrested after police swooped on a shopping centre parking lot in Worcester, in the Western Cape.
The suspect is from Namibia.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the arrest was made by the anti-gang unit, acting on a tip. A search of a vehicle and its occupants led to the discovery and arrest of the person found with the gemstones.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics