New coalition poised for Nelson Mandela Bay rule
DA veteran Odendaal emerges as party’s mayoral candidate
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 28 July 2022
Confident that the DA will take control of Nelson Mandela Bay through a new coalition government, Bhisho MPL Retief Odendaal has emerged as the party’s mayoral candidate while several parties will sign a coalition agreement on Thursday.
The DA and the other parties — the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM — will sign the coalition agreement at 11.15am in Fairview...
