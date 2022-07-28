×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

New coalition poised for Nelson Mandela Bay rule

DA veteran Odendaal emerges as party’s mayoral candidate

Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 28 July 2022

Confident that the DA will take control of Nelson Mandela Bay through a new coalition government, Bhisho MPL Retief Odendaal has emerged as the party’s mayoral candidate while several parties will sign a coalition agreement on Thursday.

The DA and the other parties — the ACDP, AIC, AIM, FF+, PAC and UDM — will sign the coalition agreement at 11.15am in Fairview...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read