Gayton McKenzie outlines ambitious plans at 100 days celebration
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 25 July 2022
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie made bold promises when he was elected as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, vowing to resign if he failed to eradicate bucket toilets, fix a municipal pool and mend potholes.
At the weekend, residents and PA members from all over SA descended on Beaufort West to celebrate McKenzie’s 100 days in office, delivery on his promises and more...
