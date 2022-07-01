ANC seeking legal advice over ousting of Oudtshoorn mayor

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



The ANC in Oudtshoorn is considering going the legal route to reverse the ousting of the Western Cape’s youngest mayor, Chad Louw, in what it has described as an illegal meeting.



Louw, 25, was ousted in a late-night council meeting on Wednesday, with DA councillor Chris McPherson replacing him...