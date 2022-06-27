×

Politics

ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay prays for end to attacks on its councillors

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
27 June 2022

The ANC in Kariega has turned to the church for help to deal with political killings and gender-based violence in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The party held a prayer meeting on Sunday at the KwaNobuhle LoveLife Youth Centre, where it also announced Mandlakazi Mabuda as its Ward 43 candidate councillor...

