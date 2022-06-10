Ramaphosa has failed the youth — DA MP Zak Mbhele

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been tagged as “a deadbeat dad” by DA MP Zak Mbhele.

In Thursday’s debate in parliament on the president’s budget vote speech, Mbhele focused on the poor prospects for SA’s young people. He said the presidency budget vote was taking place exactly a week before the country commemorated Youth Day on June 16.

“But instead of finding ourselves as a country in a situation where we should be celebrating the dreams of our young people coming true, we are tragically faced with a gloomy future which too many young people are confronting,” he said.

“ Most of our young people are suffering. It is the majority of our youth who are excluded. It is they who need a voice in this debate with their issues, needs and concerns sitting front and centre because the reality they and their families are facing is that of stagnant economic growth, job creation in reverse gear and shrinking opportunities and wallets,” said Mbhele.

He spoke about how, during the lockdown, Ramaphosa’s addresses to the nation which were carried live on TV were referred to as “family meetings”.

He said this implied the president was the father of the nation, and was briefing the family on the plans and state of affairs in the home.

“If you are indeed the father of the nation, then in the bigger scheme, regrettably, the phrase that comes to mind is ‘deadbeat dad’,” said Mbhele.

He said this was because children of the family were hungry, malnourished and not getting the quality education they need to build a brighter future.

Mbhele diagnosed the ANC government suffering from what he called “political schizophrenia”, a condition which he claimed had been displayed by ANC speakers, including during Thursday’s debate.