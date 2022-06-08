WATCH | Royal rumble at restaurant as Nqwazi wins Round 1 in city boss battle

By Devon Koen and Siyamtanda Capa -

Former city boss Noxolo Nqwazi won her first legal fight to get her job back on Tuesday after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality consented to a draft order, interdicting the metro from appointing her replacement for 14 days.



The municipality agreed to Nqwazi’s demands after the metro’s legal team was briefed during court that their client had reached a resolution at the Royal Delhi restaurant — though this decision at the Richmond Hill eatery quickly became heated...