News

Rape claims rock school trip to Nelson Mandela Bay

Police investigate incident involving Qonce special needs pupils at Gqeberha hotel

Premium
By Guy Rogers and Yolanda Palezweni - 08 June 2022

Police are investigating the alleged rape of three special needs schoolgirls from Qonce by three of their peers during a recent school trip to Gqeberha.

The attacks reported to the police occurred in a Gqeberha hotel the same weekend the girls helped their school win the Eastern Cape leg of the national Eisteddfod Choral Competition...

