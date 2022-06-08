Rape claims rock school trip to Nelson Mandela Bay

Police investigate incident involving Qonce special needs pupils at Gqeberha hotel

Premium By Guy Rogers and Yolanda Palezweni -

Police are investigating the alleged rape of three special needs schoolgirls from Qonce by three of their peers during a recent school trip to Gqeberha.



The attacks reported to the police occurred in a Gqeberha hotel the same weekend the girls helped their school win the Eastern Cape leg of the national Eisteddfod Choral Competition...