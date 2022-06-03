Parliamentary committee picks Frank Chikane for intelligence ombud

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) has nominated Reverend Frank Chikane for the position of SA’s next inspector-general of intelligence.

“Following deliberations, the JSCI resolved by a simple majority of members present to nominate Rev Frank Chikane for approval by the National Assembly, for recommendation to the president for appointment as the IGI,” the committee said in a report published on Thursday night.

Chikane is one of 10 candidates who were interviewed by the committee in February.

The 10 were selected from 25 applications that were received by parliament last year, among them the incumbent Dr Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, whose five-year term ended on March 15.

The Sunday Times reported last month that the delay in nominating an IGI for consideration by the National Assembly was because the ANC had been lobbying opposition parties behind the scenes to support its preferred candidate.