NICD records close to 3,000 new Covid-19 cases

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday showed there were 2,970 new Covid-19 cases that had been identified in SA.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,963,394.

The NICD said this increase represents a 11.6% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 31 deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,250 to date

The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (31%), Western Cape (23%), KwaZulu-Natal (13%), Eastern Cape (10%), Free State and North West (6% each), Mpumalanga (5%), Northern Cape (4%) and Limpopo (2%).

There were 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,903 the number of people now in hospitals with Covid-19.

