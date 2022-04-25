‘Stop the childish game of manufacturing outrage’ — Zille on Langa comments backlash

In a lengthy social media post, Zille stood by her statement and slammed those who criticised her, saying they should stop the “childish game of manufacturing outrage when inconvenient truths are spoken”.

“The outrage manufacturers are those who want to infantilise black people and keep them trapped in permanent victimhood, unable to use their opportunities to improve their lives. Enough already,” she said.

She said the DA has done more for residents in Langa than governments in other parts of the country, including replacing hostels in the area with flats.

“Most people living in Langa qualify for subsidised services. Langa is also well supplied with schools, clinics, a police station, halls, recreational facilities and so on,” said Zille.

“It is a simple fact that this environment is far preferable, and far more conductive to improving your life circumstances, than living in 98% of townships across SA. It is 100 times better than many and 1,000 times better than those without services at all.”