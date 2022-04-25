×

World

Police fire on car in central Paris, killing two people

By Camille Raynaud - 25 April 2022
French police forensic officers inspect the scene of a shooting on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, April 25, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police fired on a car in central Paris, killing two people and leaving one other person injured, reported France Info radio and Le Figaro newspaper.

The incident, which occurred overnight, took place near the Pont Neuf in Paris. Police had initially spotted the car driving the wrong way and had sought to make checks on it, added French media reports.

BFM TV also reported that France's IGPN police watchdog body was probing the incident.

Reuters

Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
