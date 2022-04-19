WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims
The EFF has donated blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Torrential rain and landslides hit the area last week, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.
Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Dlamini led the initiative in ward 54 eNhlungwane, Inanda.
The party shared snaps on social media showing its members delivering food and blankets to those in need.
“We continue to call on our structures, public representatives and all South Africans to provide aid and relief for affected families.
“The EFF maintains that all its structures will continue to provide practical assistance,” said the party.
[EARLIER TODAY]— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 17, 2022
EFF SG @DlaminiMarshall was in Ward 54, eNhlungwane, Inanda, in EThekwini to offer relief to families affected by the KZN floods.
The EFF will continue to protect the dignity of black people at all material times.#ThankYouEFF pic.twitter.com/kqrO1kf2p8
[EARLIER TODAY]— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 17, 2022
EFF SG @DlaminiMarshall was in Ward 54, eNhlungwane, Inanda, EThekwini, giving hope to our people during this difficult time.
The EFF maintains that all its structures will continue to provide practical assistance.#EFFCares pic.twitter.com/fzGe2wQCI1
EFF Member of Parliament, Commissar Mama Khawula donating food to the community of Ward 54 eNhlungwane, in KZN.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2022
We call on our Structures, Public Representatives and all South Africans to provide aid and relief for affected families. #EFFPrays4KZN pic.twitter.com/wkDX2xaen4
EFF Member of Parliament, Commissar Mama Khawula visiting the affected families in KZN, donating food and blankets.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2022
We continue call on our Structures, Public Representatives and all South Africans to provide aid and relief for affected families. #EFFPrays4KZN pic.twitter.com/BRrz2FV0cQ
The move drew praise on social media, with many calling on other political parties and individuals to follow suit.
Click here to see how you can contribute to relief and rebuild efforts.
The donations come after the EFF lashed out at what it said was a delayed announcement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on the R1bn which will be made available in response to the deadly floods.
443 people have died in the floods while about 63 people are still missing or unaccounted for.
“A sober state, at its very least, is expected to immediately intervene at the first announcement of severe weather conditions, given that responsive interventions save lives and provide practical support to communities and families,” said the EFF in a statement.
“Instead, the hyenas led by President Cyril Ramaphosa showed up days later for a straw mat photo shoot while scouting its next looting expedition.
“It is also worth noting that the SA National Defence Force who was deployed, harassed households and confiscated sanitary pads following the July 2021 civil unrest are only due to assist in the flooded province in the upcoming week.”
The EFF said any expectation that the R1bn in relief funds will actualise as relief is illogical.
“The recent lived experience of the R500bn Covid-19 relief fund that did not build a single new hospital is a point of reference. Instead, government dug 1-million graves in eager anticipation of our deaths.
“If this current government did not consider a pandemic worthy of it fulfilling its constitutional mandate, a natural disaster in one province certainly is of no significance to Cyril Ramaphosa.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.