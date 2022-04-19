WATCH | Dodge Viper destroyed in street race with Acura Integra

What do you get when you pitch a Dodge Viper against a modified Acura Integra in an impromptu street race? A recipe for disaster that's what. According to US automotive website Jalopnik there have been a string of recent Dodge Viper crashes recorded on camera where foolhardy owners fired-up on bravado underestimate the power that these relatively rare US supercars hold. Factor in that many examples are still riding on old tyres no longer capable of keeping up with the torque twisted out by that V10 engine and those filming have a high chance of capturing some rather unfortunate vehicular carnage.

This most recent clip was posted on social media this weekend and it shows a Viper taking on a tuned Acura (Honda for those of us here in SA) Integra in a quick traffic light grand prix somewhere in Dayton, Ohio. And when we say quick we mean it — it takes less than a few metres for the offending Dodge to lose control and smash into a large roadside advertising board (promoting Good Year tyres, ironically enough). Luckily the middle-aged driver emerged from the wreck unhurt but the car looks like it's well and truly toasted.