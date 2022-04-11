‘Fighting spirit’ or ‘low moral compass’? — SA weighs in on Zandile Gumede’s re-election

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the ANC’s eThekwini regional conference over the weekend, with the election of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chairperson sparking fierce debate.

The conference was billed as the most important test yet for ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters ahead of the general elective conference at the end of the year.

Gumede was nominated and re-elected in absentia. The former eThekwini mayor is standing trial alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering over a R320m solid waste project.

Her slate won key positions in the regions.

Thembo Ntuli was appointed deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as regional secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala as secretary and Zoe Shabalala as treasurer.

Gumede’s win is expected to boost Zweli Mkhize’s ambitions as ANC president, with the former health minister addressing her supporters ahead of the start of the conference.

Her election, and that of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga conference, brought the party’s step-aside resolution back into the spotlight.

Social media was filled with reactions to the eThekwini regional conference, with some congratulating her on the election and others slamming the decision.

Here is a look some reactions online: