Erwee relishing his partnership with Elgar

Proteas batsman Sarel Erwee believes his close relationship with Dean Elgar has played a major role in how well they have combined as openers.

Having started the innings on eight occasions since the Dolphins man made his Test debut, the pair have been involved in some important stands.

Erwee scored a brisk second innings 41 off 66 in a 60-run opening stand with Elgar to put SA in a commanding position heading into day four of the series deciding Betway Test match at St George's Park on Monday.

"I think we share a good relationship off the field, so we kind of get to know each other.

"So I think taking that relationship onto the field makes you understand your partner a little better, what makes him tick, what makes me tick and we understand that quite well about each other at the moment," he told a virtual press conference post play on Sunday evening.

Erwee said they had an idea in mind as to what score they felt would be comfortable enough to defend from a Proteas point of view, hence their positive stroke making, particularly in the second innings as they set the tourists 412 to win, a total that would be a record setting second innings chase in Gqeberha.

"We had a minimum score of 400 lead that we were looking at before we were going to declare and a certain amount of overs in which to get that lead, so it was always in the plan [to let them bat again before the close of play] and I suppose that is why you saw some positive shot making while we were batting," Erwee said.

With some big away assignments on the cards for the Proteas, Erwee said all he could do was control his own performances and try to score some big runs for the team.

"Basically I have to control the controllables, which is me batting out there, if I make little mistakes, I am not putting my hand up for future stuff.

"I have to analyse and relook at certain things, luckily I have got some good time, it is the end of our season now.

"So it's just about controlling what I can, just keep batting and I have to put some bigger scores on the board to help myself," he explained.

Asked about the success of spin twins Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, Erwee said: "They are obviously experienced campaigners who have played a lot of cricket over a number of years, so they know their craft through and through.

"They have got different variations, they bowl at different speeds, and they have bowled in different conditions around the world.

"I would like to think that their partnership stands us in good stead going forward as a national Test side," he said.

