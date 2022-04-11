Diepsloot vigilantism echoes apartheid past, says Ramaphosa as he calls for peace

The vigilantism which saw a Zimbabwean national burnt to death in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, last week is tragic and should not be allowed to happen again, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Elvis Nyathi, a father of four, was killed in an alleged mob attack after failing to produce his identity document just 20m away from his home, an act which the president said echoed SA’s apartheid past.

“We have seen marches being led on people’s homes and their dwellings raided for evidence of criminal activity. We have seen people attacked, hurt and even killed because of how they looked or because they have a particular accent.

“This was how the apartheid oppressors operated,” he wrote in his weekly newsletter.