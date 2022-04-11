Manyi says Zuma is too unwell to attend court

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi has told journalists at the Pietermaritzburg high court that former president Jacob Zuma is unwell.

Manyi gave the update in the passage outside court.

“From yesterday there was a health issue with the president, but we thought when we wake up today all will be resolved. However, as things stand now, the doctor has advised it is not advisable for him to be here.”

Manyi said Zuma’s legal team would alert the court to this development.

The former president is due to stand trial for corruption and fraud charges relating to the 1999 arms deal. His co-accused is Thales, a French arms company.