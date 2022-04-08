Court rules Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s attempt to fire Qaba unlawful

By Siyamtanda Capa -

A decision to fire Nelson Mandela Bay municipality economic development boss Anele Qaba was declared unlawful by Gqeberha’s high court on Friday.



Mayor Eugene Johnson sent Qaba a letter on Wednesday “terminating” his services and instructing him to vacate all municipal offices and return all municipal property...