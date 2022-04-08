Esther Mahlangu’s attacker remanded

The suspect arrested in connection with the attack on renowned African artist Esther Mahlangu at her home has been remanded pending a bail application on April 20.

The robbery accused, Simon Kganshi Skosana, 36, as well as 31-year-old Jan Masilela, who was allegedly found in possession of Mahlangu's stolen firearm, made their first appearances on Friday in the Mdutjana magistrate’s court in Siyabuswa.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the duo were charged in separate cases as Masilela was not alleged to be involved in the robbery.

Nyuswa said Skosana was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Masilela was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. “[His] case was postponed to May 10 and bail was set at R3,000,” said Nyuswa.