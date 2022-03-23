Political parties give mixed reviews on updated regulations

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “We are clearly at the tail-end of the national lockdown and are now in a transitional period which will require each of us to put our own resolve to the test and find a way to successfully navigate the ‘new normal’.

“We are pleased to hear that all the proposed changes are based on both the advice of scientists and experts, as well as the experiences of other countries that have lifted all restrictions. It is also reassuring that the president consulted widely, from religious leaders to sporting bodies, to our traditional leaders when planning for this new phase in SA’s management of the pandemic,” he added.

But the DA was not in complete agreement.

“The changes to the state of disaster regulations do not go far enough, and continue to hold the country back from a full recovery. Despite some welcome changes, the persisting rules will harm jobs and increase poverty while providing no benefit at all,” said DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

Gwarube said while they welcomed the scrapping of the outdoor mask-wearing requirement and the announcement that vaccinated travellers will not need a negative PCR test to enter the country, these were coming a little too late.

“Unfortunately, the changes have come too late for the summer tourism season. The retention of existing limits of 1,000 and 2,000 people at indoor and outdoor events will continue to strangle the events industry. These number limits are completely arbitrary and are probably exceeded daily at many of our malls or markets.,” Gwarube added.