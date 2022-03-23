EP president braced for bitter SA Rugby battle

It has become clear embattled EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon will not go quietly and is steeling himself for a bitter battle with SA Rugby after they laid seven disciplinary charges against him.



The parties are at loggerheads after Cannon told mourners during a eulogy to former rugby star Godfrey Thorne that Saru was a “racist establishment”, the Springbok emblem was “racist” and Saru president Mark Alexander and his deputy, Francois Davids, were “sellouts”...