EP president braced for bitter SA Rugby battle
It has become clear embattled EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon will not go quietly and is steeling himself for a bitter battle with SA Rugby after they laid seven disciplinary charges against him.
The parties are at loggerheads after Cannon told mourners during a eulogy to former rugby star Godfrey Thorne that Saru was a “racist establishment”, the Springbok emblem was “racist” and Saru president Mark Alexander and his deputy, Francois Davids, were “sellouts”...
