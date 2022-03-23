Opinion

EP president braced for bitter SA Rugby battle

Editorial Comment
23 March 2022

It has become clear embattled EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon will not go quietly and is steeling himself for a bitter battle with SA Rugby after they laid seven disciplinary charges against him.

The parties are at loggerheads after Cannon told mourners during a eulogy to former rugby star Godfrey Thorne that Saru was a “racist establishment”, the Springbok emblem was “racist”  and Saru president Mark Alexander and his deputy, Francois Davids, were “sellouts”...

