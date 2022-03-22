ActionSA terminates Makhosi Khoza’s membership with 'immediate effect'

ActionSA has terminated senior leader Makhosi Khoza’s membership with immediate effect for “bringing it into disrepute”.

The party said the decision was taken on the recommendation of its ethics and disciplinary committee at a meeting held on Monday evening.

The recommendation, the party said, was made after a public outburst by Khoza in January.

She was facing charges of bringing the party into disrepute, deliberately acting in a way that negatively affects the party and acting in a manner that causes disunity in the party.

“A disciplinary panel was convened, chaired by Advocate Gill Benson (former acting judge in the high court) and prosecuted by ActionSA’s Western Cape provincial chairperson, Ms Vytjie Mentor. The ethics and disciplinary committee was unanimous in finding Dr Khoza guilty on all charges and recommending the termination of her membership,” the party said.

“There is no reasonable explanation for her continued abuse of the party, which she purports to promote. As a high-standing member of the party, she disregards the reputational damage to the party for apparent publicity and self-gain. Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA and instead, lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations, at the great cost of her constituency and ActionSA.”

The party also accused Khoza of colluding with “ringleaders” of a group of dismissed members from Soweto to “deal” with party leader Herman Mashaba.

“ActionSA is pleased that its internal institutions have proven effective in addressing this matter in a manner that is fair and in a manner that was decisive.

“As a party we cannot guarantee the conduct of our members, this lies with their ethics and values. What we can assure all South Africans is that unacceptable conduct will be identified and addressed both fairly and decisively,” said the party.

“ActionSA holds no ill-will towards Dr Khoza. While her actions may not have been excusable, Dr Khoza remains an individual who has played an important role in SA politics. We wish Dr Khoza well in her future endeavours outside ActionSA.”

TimesLIVE