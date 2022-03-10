President Cyril Ramaphosa to face motion of no confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership on March 30.

This will be the same day his cabinet’s fitness for office will also be called into question.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday morning that both motions will be held on March 30.

“The scheduling of the two motions of no confidence in the president and in cabinet ... I will provide feedback, but for now we are proposing the date of March 30 for both the debate and the voting for these two motions which have been submitted by both the ATM and the DA,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that voting on both motions would be done openly and there would be no secret ballot.

She rejected a DA request that members of the executive should not participate in the process because of a possible conflict of interest.

“I have ruled that members of the executive will participate in the debate and will also participate in the vote because they are first and foremost members of parliament before they are members of the executive,” she said.