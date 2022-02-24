Parties demand accountability over dirty water
EFF threatens to lay criminal complaints against officials responsible, DA asks public protector and human rights commission for urgent investigation
Nelson Mandela Bay political parties have vowed to hold the municipality accountable over the city’s unsafe water.
The EFF has threatened to lay criminal complaints against water directorate officials and the DA has approached the public protector and Human Rights Commission...
