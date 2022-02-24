Motau production highlights women’s ongoing struggle

Touring dancers set to perform in Makhanda

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



More than two decades into democracy, women are still forced to march and demand that their rights to safety, equality and many more be recognised.



The plight of women across Southern Africa will take centre stage in Makhanda this week as internationally known choreographer Sunnyboy Motau brings his national touring dance production, We Are Still Marching, to Frontier Country...