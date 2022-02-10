How Mashaba wooed Trollip

Former Bay mayor’s political comeback cemented with meeting at ActionSA leader’s Sandton home

By Siyamtanda Capa, Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni -

A meeting in Sandton three weeks ago was what led to former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s decision to return to politics, where he will build ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.



While a proposal to have Trollip join ActionSA first emerged in 2019, it was only at party president Herman Mashaba’s Sandton home on January 17 that Trollip really started to entertain the idea...