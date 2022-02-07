ANC Nelson Mandela Bay branches call for strong new leadership

Need for change cited as reason for many wards backing Madikizela for provincial chair

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC branches want young, capable leaders who will implement policy and effect change within the organisation.



This is why several branches in the metro have, so far, thrown their weight behind provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to lead the party in the Eastern Cape at the March elective conference, party insiders said. ...