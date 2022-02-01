Fury over Nelson Mandela Bay’s SIU report challenge

Parties vow to fight decision to ask court to review graft-busting unit’s findings

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Several parties have come out guns blazing after a Nelson Mandela Bay council decision that the metro should go to court to review and set aside a section of the final Special Investigation Unit (SIU) report into a R24m toilet tender.



The decision, made behind closed doors at Thursday’s council meeting, went down to the wire, with mayor Eugene Johnson’s recommendations adopted with 57 votes...