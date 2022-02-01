Freaky Mongameli Bobani Twitter activity mystery
Eerie activity from a handle that has been using late Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s name left Twitter users a little freaked out recently.
It was a case of tweets of the dead when several Tweeps started to notice notifications from a new Twitter handle with Bobani’s name and face...
