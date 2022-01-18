Minority party infighting shakes Nelson Mandela Bay coalition

Defenders of the People leader threatens to pull councillors out of power-sharing agreement

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



The leader of a minority party in the coalition governing Nelson Mandela Bay has vowed to withdraw its councillors from the coalition running the metro, threatening the power-sharing arrangement.



But Defenders of the People (DOP) leader Ruphus Mphahlele’s complaint is not with the other coalition members — he has accused his own party’s regional leadership of behaving like a law unto itself...