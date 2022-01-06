LISTEN | 'We don't see your Thuma Mina here,' clergy tells Ramaphosa in Mokopane

“We are worried about corruption, Mr President. Even if they hide, we see it, because it is so visible everywhere,” he said.

“Even the traffic officers who give us tickets cannot show us where the road is — that is how poor the state of governance is.

“People come to home affairs and have to relieve themselves in the bushes because there are no toilets.”

Mahlakgane also decried the ANC's treatment of religious leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying despite the party having been formed in a church, religious leaders had been relegated to the bottom of its priorities.

“It is sad that churches are only visited during election time. We are not engaged but addressed. Mr President, we ask you to engage with us because we have a role to play in this government.

“Taverns are in every street but there are no churches in sight. We have no place to build places where we can pray for your leadership. We are being chased out of schools.”

He also decried the exclusion of pastors from receiving the R350 grant, despite them having no income due to the pandemic while being on the front lines burying those who die from Covid-19.

“You are turning pastors into religious undertakers. We have buried so many of us because they go bury those who die of Covid-19 and contract it,” Mahlakgane added.