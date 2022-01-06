Plettenberg Bay beaches kitted to attend to shark bites

While urinating on a jelly fish sting to ease the pain may be a myth, a very tangible intermediary solution to treating shark bites has been installed along four of Plettenberg Bay’s pristine beaches.

A Facebook fundraising campaign by the NSRI Station 14, support from Plett Yamaha and The Tackle Box, as well as the ocean-loving community of Plett saw the recent installation of four fully operational shark bite kits.

The shark bite kit boxes have been installed at Nature’s Valley, the Wreck Beach, Robberg 5 Beach and the Waves Beach at Keurboomstrand, and are secured with combination locks.

In the event of an emergency, beachgoers can call the Sea Rescue number 082-990-5975 and the code will be provided to access the box’s trauma medical equipment.

This will simultaneously alert the NSRI to the location of the incident and allow them to contact all necessary medical personnel.