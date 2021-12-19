Zuma's appeal hearing to go ahead on Tuesday
Former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal hearing to challenge a court judgment that overturned his parole will go ahead on Tuesday.
The JG Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the hearing will go ahead, despite challenges with the availability of his legal team.
The foundation said all efforts have been made to honour the date proposed by Judge Elias Matojane.
This, the foundation said, was in the interest of the country.
“H.E Zuma looks forward to the hearing on Tuesday,” the foundation said in a statement posted on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the high court in Pretoria set aside the decision taken by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to release Zuma on medical parole less than two months after his sentence began. The court ordered that Zuma be returned to prison to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court. It called the decision in September to release him on medical parole “unlawful”.
